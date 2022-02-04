Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.52

Celtic plc (LON:CCP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.52 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.30). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.33), with a volume of 11,857 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

Celtic Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

