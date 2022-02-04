Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.