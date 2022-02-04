Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.