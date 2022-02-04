ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

ADTRAN stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $977.49 million, a P/E ratio of 502.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 218.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 152.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 337.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.