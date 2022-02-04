Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $19.11 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

