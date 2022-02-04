Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

