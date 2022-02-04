Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Increases By 23.4%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $752.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.