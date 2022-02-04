Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

