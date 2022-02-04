POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $17,610,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,836. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

