OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $78.71 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Specifically, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,060 shares of company stock worth $2,072,614. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

