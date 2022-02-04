Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$37.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$37.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.85. 4,955,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,501. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$52.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.07.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

