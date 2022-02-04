Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.79

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as high as C$14.75. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 10,410 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.00 million and a PE ratio of 42.74.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

