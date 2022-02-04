Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,338.23

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,338.23 ($71.77) and traded as high as GBX 5,390 ($72.47). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,366 ($72.14), with a volume of 386,292 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.04) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.62) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($75.83) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.48).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,508.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,336.18.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.