GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6,827 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

