Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Expands By 25.0%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$123.14 during trading hours on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

