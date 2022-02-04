Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5-33.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.63 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $95.94 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.