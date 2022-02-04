PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

