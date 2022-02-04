ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $92.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $537,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

