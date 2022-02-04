Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

