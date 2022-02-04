Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Market Cap of $38.23 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and $338.45 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00112518 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,654,480,139 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

