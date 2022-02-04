Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after buying an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.20. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,957. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -298.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

