FourThought Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,402. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.