FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. 12,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

