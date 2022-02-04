V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in V.F. by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. 59,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,697. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

