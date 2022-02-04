Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $120.83. 110,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,689,750. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.