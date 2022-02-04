Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.61. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

