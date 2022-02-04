Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $176.66 or 0.00454365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $61.08 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.42 or 0.07377562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.57 or 0.98941033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

