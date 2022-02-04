ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EPIX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 226,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

