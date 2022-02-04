Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

FSI stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

