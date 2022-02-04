Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Drops By 18.9%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,087.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRRWF. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of PRRWF opened at $30.59 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

