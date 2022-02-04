Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $241.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $231.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

