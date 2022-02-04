KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $451.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.19. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

