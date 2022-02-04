Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $272,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

