Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4,401.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 42,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $59,690,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

