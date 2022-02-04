VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

