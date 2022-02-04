Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,340 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 108.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $71.04.

