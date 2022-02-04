iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $261.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

