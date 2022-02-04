Widercoin Market Cap Hits $25,653.48 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $25,653.48 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.42 or 0.07377562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.57 or 0.98941033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

