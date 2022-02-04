Virtue Poker Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.05 million and $351,267.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.42 or 0.07377562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.57 or 0.98941033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

