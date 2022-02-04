C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

