GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 276.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850,176. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.37 and its 200-day moving average is $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

