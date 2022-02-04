GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $406.18. 106,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,868. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

