Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Increased by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises 5.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,224. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

