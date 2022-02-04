Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,044 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.