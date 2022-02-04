Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.81.

EQB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,807,508.80. Insiders sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580 over the last quarter.

Shares of EQB traded up C$2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$71.58. 7,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,019. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$52.81 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The company had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 8.8700006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.