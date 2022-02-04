California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 818,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

