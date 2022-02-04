Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

HWKN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 183.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

