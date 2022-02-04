GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 14,357 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Materion worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.37. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

