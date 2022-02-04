GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,994 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.46. 15,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.41. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

