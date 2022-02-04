GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 346,270 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 851,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,270 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,663. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.